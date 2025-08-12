Subscribe

Caught on camera: Hilarious street fight with police man as 'referee’ goes viral; Internet reacts, ‘Desi Liu Kang’

Footage of a chaotic street fight between two men has gone viral. A police man can be seen struggling to intervene to prevent the situation from becoming chaotic. Online users shared humorous comments and jokes, noting the police officer's unsuccessful attempts to control the fight.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Aug 2025, 02:41 PM IST
The video posted by Ghar Ke Kalesh account on X at 10:39 AM on August 12 has already amassed over 29.5 thousand views, several comments and reactions. Users online dropped a flurry of amusing comments, memes and jokes on the strange confrontation between a shirtless man with one in sneakers. Some users pointed out that the location is Kullu bus stand.

Watch the viral video here:

Aligning with the random sounds in the video, the caption rightfully states, “Aaja-Aaja.”

Social media reaction

Reacting to this video, a user stated, "Aaja Aaja Mai hu pyaar teraaa" song hitting my mind after reading the caption. Another user remarked, “Banda shirt utar k khudko Bruce Lee samajh raha.”

Reactions on hilarious viral street fight video
A third user replied, “It looks himachali tarjan getting beaten up.”

A fourth user wrote, “The shirtless guy ended up hurting himself more than the other person he was fighting.”

A fifth user joked, “Police uncle is the refree.(sic)”

A sixth comment read, “Real WWE”

A seventh user quipped, “Desi Liu Kang.”

What is Liu Kang?

A fictional character of the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise, Liu Kang first made an appearance in the original 1992 game as a Shaolin monk. Notably, Mortal Kombat was produced by Midway Games and NetherRealm Studios.

Since the debut of Liu Kang character, the protagonists of the action-adventure spin-off Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks has appeared as playable in almost every main instalment. The only in instalment in which Liu Kang character was not present was Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (2002).

Besides games, Liu Kang has appeared as the hero in the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie adaptation and in its 1997 sequel Mortal Kombat Annihilation.

 
