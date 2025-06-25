Caught on camera: Iranian toddler in coma after ‘drug-addled monster’ throws him to ground at Moscow airport

A shocking incident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport has left an 18-month-old Iranian refugee boy fighting for his life in a coma after a tourist violently threw him headfirst onto the hard airport floor. The child, who had just arrived in Russia with his pregnant mother after fleeing conflict in Iran, sustained severe skull fractures and spinal injuries in the unprovoked attack.

Advertisement

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Vladimir Vitkov from Belarus, was caught on CCTV footage in the arrivals hall. The video shows Vitkov glancing around before suddenly grabbing the toddler, who was standing beside a suitcase, and hurling him forcefully onto the ground. The assault occurred just metres away from the boy’s mother, who was collecting his pushchair at the time.

TRIGGER WARNING: DISTRESSING VISUALS

Advertisement

Emergency services rushed the critically injured child to a local hospital, where he remains in a coma.

Authorities swiftly detained Vitkov, who was reportedly under the influence of drugs at the time. Traces of cannabis were found in his bloodstream, and additional drugs were discovered in his possession. Investigators are examining whether the attack was racially motivated or influenced by other factors.

The suspect had reportedly flown to Moscow from Cyprus or Egypt.

Ksenia Mishonova, the Moscow Region Children’s Ombudswoman, condemned the assault, describing Vitkov as a “drug-addled monster” and expressing hope that he faces the full severity of the law. She also wished the child a speedy recovery and strength for the family to endure the tragedy.

Reports indicate that Vitkov has a daughter the same age as the victim. During questioning, he was unable to explain his actions clearly. The incident has sparked global outrage and raised serious concerns about airport security, mental health issues, and the safety of refugee families fleeing conflict zones.

Advertisement