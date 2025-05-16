Caught on camera: Kerala woman on scooter escapes death by a whisker as truck rolls backwards

In a chilling moment captured on CCTV, a woman in Kerala narrowly escaped death after a truck lost control and rolled backwards into her scooter on a road to the Kozhikode Medical College. The incident, which occurred around 7:30 am near CWRDM on the uphill stretch between Peringalam town and the medical college, left bystanders shocked and grateful for what many are calling a miraculous escape, reported NDTV.

The woman, identified as Ashwathi, a resident of Ozhayadi, was riding her red scooter behind a truck transporting hollow bricks. According to CCTV footage reviewed by NDTV, the truck had briefly halted on the incline. Moments later, it began sliding backwards uncontrollably.

Ashwathi, riding just behind the heavy vehicle, attempted to reverse upon realizing the truck was rolling toward her. However, she couldn't react in time. The truck rammed into her scooter, tossing her violently onto the road. In what can only be described as an incredibly lucky turn of events, she fell to the side and out of the truck’s direct path—barely inches away as the vehicle crushed her scooter and continued its reverse descent.

The truck finally came to a halt after crashing into a roadside tree. The commotion caused by the collision drew immediate attention from nearby residents and passersby, who rushed to the scene. Ashwathi was promptly taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries. Doctors have since confirmed that she is out of danger. Advertisement

Police arrived shortly after the incident and have begun an investigation. A case has been registered, and authorities are looking into the condition of the truck and its braking system. Preliminary findings suggest that a mechanical failure—possibly involving the brakes—may have caused the vehicle to roll backwards.

