Caught on CCTV: Man urinates in lift, tries to wipe it with foot; outraged netizens call for strict punishment | Watch

A disturbing CCTV video circulating on X has left netizens fuming after it captured a man urinating inside a lift in what can only be described as a shameful act of public indecency and stupidity.

The footage begins with the man stepping into the lift after seemingly dropping off some items on a particular floor. The moment the elevator doors close, he moves to a corner and begins urinating unabashedly. Once the elevator starts descending and prepares to stop on another floor, the man tries to use his foot to push the urine toward the elevator door gap — presumably in an attempt to make it disappear through the gaps between the floor and the lift.

This entire sequence, caught clearly on CCTV, was later shared on X, where it quickly went viral, generating thousands of views, comments, and shares — most of them furious and disgusted.

One outraged user commented, “We as Indians don't deserve any advancement. Inke haath mein soone ka katora bhi rakh do, ye usse bheek hi maangenge.” (Even if you place a golden bowl in their hands, they’ll still use it to beg.)

Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “Disgusting… He should be punished.”

A more detailed comment suggested, “This guy should be arrested and made to serve a one-year sentence, pay a Rs. 10,000 fine, and be made to clean the lift and the floors he urinated on.”

The video has reignited debate over public cleanliness and civic sense, with many users questioning why such behaviour still persists despite growing urban infrastructure and awareness campaigns. Some also called upon authorities to use the video footage to track down the man and initiate legal action under relevant sanitation and public nuisance laws.

The individual's identity remains unknown at the time of this report, but pressure is mounting on building management and local authorities to take immediate action.