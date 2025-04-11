Caught on CCTV: Man urinates in lift, tries to wipe it with foot; outraged netizens call for strict punishment | Watch

A disturbing CCTV video circulating on X has left netizens fuming after it captured a man urinating inside a lift in what can only be described as a shameful act of public indecency and stupidity.

The footage begins with the man stepping into the lift after seemingly dropping off some items on a particular floor. The moment the elevator doors close, he moves to a corner and begins urinating unabashedly. Once the elevator starts descending and prepares to stop on another floor, the man tries to use his foot to push the urine toward the elevator door gap — presumably in an attempt to make it disappear through the gaps between the floor and the lift.