Cauvery row: Karnataka to move SC challenging order to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu
The Cauvery regulation panel has directed the Karnataka government to release water at a rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second to Tamil Nadu between September 28 and October 15.
The Karnataka government will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the direction of Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release water to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on September 27.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message