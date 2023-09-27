The Cauvery regulation panel has directed the Karnataka government to release water at a rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second to Tamil Nadu between September 28 and October 15.

The Karnataka government will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the direction of Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release water to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on September 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Committee has directed the Karnataka government to release water at a rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to the neighbouring state between September 28 and October 15.

Karnataka is already in midst of protests, called by pro-Kannada groups and backed by farmer outfits, triggered after a September 21 order of the Supreme Court directed the state to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu per day. The protesters had called a state-wide bandh on September 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siddaramaiah, while speaking to reporters in Chamrajnagar, said the state's legal team has recommended that the government should move to the apex court to challenge the Cauvery regulation panel's latest directive.

"We are challenging the order of the Regulation Committee before the Supreme Court. We don't have water to give," news agency PTI quoted the chief minister as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had on September 26 expressed satisfaction over the CWRC rejecting the request of Tamil Nadu, which wanted Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs. The committee, instead, recommended Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water.

Karnataka submitted before CWRC at its meeting in New Delhi that the shortfall in cumulative inflows to its four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin up to September 25, which hold just 53.04 percent of their capacity.

According to Karnataka officials, due to the failure of the south-west monsoon (from June to September) this year, there is no sufficient storage in the four reservoirs and the state is facing such a grave situation that it is finding it extremely difficult even to cater to the drinking water requirements, let alone supplying for irrigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rainfall received in Karnataka this year in August and September is the lowest in the last 123 years, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

