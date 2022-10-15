CavinKare expands skin care range

CavinKare expands skin care range1 min read . 06:47 PM IST
- CavinKare’s product portfolio consists of brands in the personal care, dairy, snacks, foods categories.
New Delhi: Chennai-based fast moving consumer products company CavinKare has expanded its range of skin care products under its existing hair care brand Meera.
New Delhi: Chennai-based fast moving consumer products company CavinKare has expanded its range of skin care products under its existing hair care brand Meera.
Meera is one of the flagship brands of CavinKare; its portfolio comprises shampoo, herbal powder and coconut oil. The brand has now launched a range of face cleaning products addressing specific concerns of new age consumers, the company said.
Meera is one of the flagship brands of CavinKare; its portfolio comprises shampoo, herbal powder and coconut oil. The brand has now launched a range of face cleaning products addressing specific concerns of new age consumers, the company said.
“Meera, as a brand has always resonated with deep rooted traditions, and we are thrilled to be extending that emotion and benefit to our consumers with our entry into the skincare category. With this entry, Meera - one of our flagship and iconic brands today becomes a holistic personal care brand and this indeed is an important milestone in the journey of CavinKare," said Rajat Nanda, business head, personal care, CavinKare.
“Meera, as a brand has always resonated with deep rooted traditions, and we are thrilled to be extending that emotion and benefit to our consumers with our entry into the skincare category. With this entry, Meera - one of our flagship and iconic brands today becomes a holistic personal care brand and this indeed is an important milestone in the journey of CavinKare," said Rajat Nanda, business head, personal care, CavinKare.
ALSO READ: CavinKare enters QSR segment
ALSO READ: CavinKare enters QSR segment
CavinKare’s product portfolio consists of brands in the personal care, dairy, snacks, foods categories. For instance, it sells shampoos under the brand CHIK, Meera, Karthika, and Nyle; deodorants under Spinz and beverages such as Maa, among several other brands.
CavinKare’s product portfolio consists of brands in the personal care, dairy, snacks, foods categories. For instance, it sells shampoos under the brand CHIK, Meera, Karthika, and Nyle; deodorants under Spinz and beverages such as Maa, among several other brands.
Consumer needs are diversifying at a faster clip, said Nanda. “Consumers are more educated and aware of their skin care problems and need solutions that address the issue and are not harsh on the skin as well," said Nanda.
Consumer needs are diversifying at a faster clip, said Nanda. “Consumers are more educated and aware of their skin care problems and need solutions that address the issue and are not harsh on the skin as well," said Nanda.
The company has rolled out a new television campaign to promote the range.
The company has rolled out a new television campaign to promote the range.
All the three variants of the face wash range will be available across the general trade as well as online sales channels.
All the three variants of the face wash range will be available across the general trade as well as online sales channels.
Last year—the company announced the restructuring of its businesses verticals with the business being split into four different streams—FMCG, e-commerce, retail and research and development. The transformation was then termed as CavinKare 2.0 by the company .
Last year—the company announced the restructuring of its businesses verticals with the business being split into four different streams—FMCG, e-commerce, retail and research and development. The transformation was then termed as CavinKare 2.0 by the company .