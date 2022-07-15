CBDT aims to add 12% more tax return filers this fiscal

The growth of new return filers peaked in the year after demonetization, but fell sharply a year before covid. New filers’ growth stood at 17.7% in FY17, 19.79% in FY18 and 17.58% in FY19, before it fell to 10.6% in FY20, 10.18% in FY21, and to 8% in FY22. However, direct tax collections have been robust over the last two years, growing 49.02% in FY22 to ₹14.09 trillion from ₹9.45 trillion in FY21. A new filer is defined as a person, who is not included in the filer base at the start of the year, but has filed a return during a fiscal year.

