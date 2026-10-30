CBDT plans ₹5,000-crore land buy for offices and staff quarters in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has identified an MTNL plot in Connaught Place, New Delhi, valued at about ₹2,000 crore for a new office, and is eyeing parcels in Santa Cruz and Powai in Mumbai and in Bengaluru for both offices and staff housing, the officials said. The plans include creating residential facilities for about 1,000 officers in Mumbai over the medium term, one of them added.