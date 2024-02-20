CBDT drops small tax demands but not TCS, TDS claims
CBDT order states that tax liability arising from a provision in the I-T Act that gives an inclusive definition of income including subsidy, grant or cash incentive or duty drawback will be eligible for relief of remission.
New Delhi: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday ordered withdrawal of small tax demands that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her FY25 budget speech to improve ease of living.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message