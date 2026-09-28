CBDT extends ITR deadline for taxpayers with audited accounts to 21 November

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for filing income-tax returns for assessment year (AY) 2026-27 for taxpayers whose accounts are subject to tax audit, giving them three additional weeks to file their returns.

The deadline has been extended to 21 November from 31 October, while the deadline for submitting the audit report has been extended to 21 October from 30 September, the ministry of finance said in a statement on Monday.

The extensions apply to taxpayers who are required to get their accounts audited before filing their income-tax return. This includes certain businesses and professionals covered under the tax audit rules.

Near deadline

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the new deadline for filing income tax returns for taxpayers with audited accounts? ⌵ The new deadline for filing income tax returns for taxpayers whose accounts are subject to tax audit has been extended to 21 November 2026. 2 Why did the CBDT extend the ITR deadline for certain taxpayers? ⌵ The CBDT extended the ITR deadline to provide much-needed relief to businesses and professionals by allowing additional time to complete complex audits and ensuring accurate filings. 3 How has the tax audit report deadline changed due to the CBDT extension? ⌵ The deadline for submitting the tax audit report has been extended from 30 September 2026 to 21 October 2026. 4 Who is eligible for the extended deadlines for tax audit and ITR filing? ⌵ The extension applies to companies and taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited under the Income-tax Act, but excludes those required to furnish a report under section 92E. 5 What steps should taxpayers take after the CBDT extended the ITR filing deadline? ⌵ Taxpayers should utilize the additional time to complete their audits, ensure the accuracy of their audit reports, and reconcile figures before filing their income tax return by the new deadline.

The move comes just two days before the existing 30 September deadline for submitting tax audit reports. The Income Tax Department had been reminding taxpayers to file their audit reports by 30 September.

Under the existing framework, taxpayers required to get their accounts audited under the Income-tax Act need to furnish the audit report before filing their return. The Income Tax Department's guidance specifies that Forms 3CA-3CD and 3CB-3CD are used for such audits for AY 2026-27.

The extension follows a similar move last year, when the CBDT first pushed the tax-audit deadline by a month and subsequently extended the ITR filing deadline for audit cases to 10 December. This year's extensions are shorter.

Relevant to large base The move is relevant to a large compliance base. More than 34 lakh tax-audit reports were filed for AY 2024-25.

Tax-audit cases are more complicated than ordinary ITR filings. Businesses and professionals covered by the audit provisions first have to get their accounts audited and submit detailed audit information before completing their income-tax return.