CBDT extends deadline for tax valuer, practitioner registrations to March 2027

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for registration of valuers and authorized income-tax practitioners under the new Income-tax Act, 2025, by six months to 31 March 2027, providing more time to professionals yet to complete their registration under the new tax law. The earlier deadline was 30 September 2026.

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The change was notified late Wednesday through an amendment to the Income-tax Rules, 2026. The move comes as the government transitions to the new Income-tax Act, 2025, and the rules framed under it. The Income-tax Rules, 2026 were originally notified in March and were last amended in July, according to the notification.

The move assumes significance given the size of India’s professional valuation and tax ecosystem. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) currently lists 6,278 registered valuers, while the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 4.6 lakh members.

The notification also replaces the application forms that professionals need to use to register under the new law.

Also Read | Presumptive taxation gets a rewrite under Income Tax Act 2025

Valuer rules A valuer is a professional who determines the value of assets such as property, jewellery, machinery, shares or works of art. The revised Form 169, prescribed for registration as a valuer under section 514 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, requires applicants to provide details of their qualifications, previous employment and valuation experience, including a list of assets valued or work undertaken during the preceding three years.

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The form covers 11 asset classes, including immovable property, agricultural land, plantations, forests, mines and quarries, stocks, shares and securities, machinery and plant, jewellery, works of art, life interests and other assets. Separate applications are required for different classes of assets, it said.

As per the order, applicants seeking registration as valuers will also have to pay a ₹10,000 fee. However, valuers already registered under the Wealth-tax Act, 1957, will not have to pay the fee.

The form also requires applicants to declare that they will undertake impartial valuations, submit reports in the prescribed format and not value assets in which they have a direct or indirect interest.

Practitioner rules The CBDT has also replaced Form 171, used for registration as an authorized income-tax practitioner under section 515 of the new Act. The revised form seeks details including PAN, residential and professional addresses, educational qualifications, existing registration under the Income-tax Act, 1961, and details of any disqualification.

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As per the notification, applicants for registration as authorized income-tax practitioners are required to certify that they have been practising before income-tax authorities for at least one year. They must also certify that they have not previously applied for registration under the new Act before another Chief Commissioner or Commissioner of Income-tax, it said.

The government has also changed a procedural requirement relating to electronic communication. Under the amended rules, a provision that earlier referred to communication by affixing a digital signature has been replaced with communication “by way of an electronic communication.”

As per the notification, the government has also made several changes to rule 225, including the omission of specified sub-rules and changes to provisions relating to certain proceedings.

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About the Author Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.