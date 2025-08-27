India-US cybercrime crackdown: $40M tech-support scam dismantled under Operation Chakra

In a major cross-border law enforcement effort, India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), working closely with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has dismantled a transnational cybercrime syndicate that defrauded US citizens of nearly $40 million through tech-support scams. Key figures behind the network have been arrested.

Advertisement

Highlighting the significance of the operation, the US Embassy in India said, “A big week for #USIndia law enforcement collaboration.” The Embassy added that “through shared intelligence and coordinated action, both our agencies are working together to dismantle international networks, prevent future scams, and keep our citizens safe.”

Officials emphasised that the arrests mark a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation against cybercrime, sending a strong message that international cyber fraud will not be tolerated.

Advertisement

Operation Chakra success The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), under its Operation Chakra, has successfully taken action to dismantle a sophisticated virtual asset-backed cyber crime network which was targeting US citizens since the year 2023.

Recoveries and arrests CBI in its press release stated that it busted international cyber crime network targeting US citizens ₹54 lakh cash and electronic devices recovered during searches in Amritsar and Delhi and arrested three key accused.

Modus operandi CBI stated tat during the period 2023-2025, the accused conspired to target US victims by gaining unauthorised remote access to their computer systems and bank accounts. Under the pretext of providing technical support services, they falsely informed the US-based victims that their bank accounts had been compromised. Claiming that their funds were at risk, they induced the victims to transfer US $40 million to cryptocurrency wallets controlled by them.

Advertisement

Case registration The International Operations Division of CBI had registered a case on 18.08.2025 and taken up investigation. CBI conducted swift and extensive searches at multiple locations associated/linked with the accused persons which led to substantial evidence.

Illegal call centre exposed CBI further stated that it caught 34 persons red handed and demolished an illegal call centre at Global Tower opposite Khalsa College of Women, Amritsar, Punjab, operated by the accused persons in the name and style of M/s DigiCaps The Future of Digital. During the search, 85 hard disks of computer systems used by the accused persons, 16 laptops and 44 mobile phones containing incriminating digital evidence were recovered from the said illegal call centre.

During the searches conducted by CBI at multiple locations in Amritsar and Delhi from 20.08.2025, it was revealed that this international cyber-enabled financial crime network was channelling the proceeds of crime through virtual assets. The searches conducted at the residential premises of the accused persons led to the recovery of cash amounting to Rs.54 lakhs, 8 electronic devices like mobile phones/laptops and incriminating documents relating to the crime.

Advertisement

CBI has arrested three main accused in the case. Further action is underway to identify the proceeds of crime. Investigation into the wider network is ongoing through international leads.