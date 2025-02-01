CBI arrests 10 people including JNU professor in NAAC rating bribery case, raids 20 locations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the chairman and six members of an National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Inspection Committee, including a JNU Professor, in a case related to allegations of bribery for a favourable NAAC rating.

In a statement, the investigation agency has said that it also carried out a search across 20 locations in India. The raids were conducted at Chennai, Bangalore, Vijaywada, Palamu, Sambalpur, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Gautam Budh Nagar and New Delhi.

“An amount of ​ ₹37 lakhs cash (approximately), 6 Lenovo Laptops, One iPhone 16 Pro mobile phone and other incriminating articles have been recovered,” the investigation said in a statement. Also Read | Higher education institutions to be assessed under Binary Accreditation system, grading system to go

Advertisement

The CBI said that bribery in the form of gold, mobile phones were paid to the NAAC inspection team members by the office bearers of a Guntur-based Educational Foundation for NAAC ratings.

“The CBI carried out search operation and recovered alleged undue advantage paid to the NAAC Inspection Team members by the office bearers of said educational foundation, in the form of cash, gold, mobile phones, laptops. The investigation is continuing,” the CBI said.

Meanwhile, the CBI also filed a second supplementary charge sheet against alleged mastermind of ₹400 crore ponzi scam Deepankar Barman through his company in DB Stock Consultancy where deposits of gullible investors were siphoned away in Assam, officials said.

Advertisement

In a statement, CBi said, “Chargesheets against four accused persons viz Monalisha Das, Chabin Barman, Deepali Talukdar and Mukesh Agrawal have already been filed and they are facing trial.”

The CBI, in its chargesheet filed before a special court in Guwahati, alleged that Chabin Burman, who was arrested on October 27 in Goa, had been collecting deposits through five unregulated schemes, falsely promising fixed high returns.

“It was alleged that the accused persons had taken money from several clients by convincing them guaranteed returns and gave ₹100 stamp paper in return as a proof but since June 2024, they found the payments were irregular and many clients did not receive the payments,” the statement said.