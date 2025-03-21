Uday Kumar, General Manager of Power Grid Corporation of India, was arrested on Thursday, March 20, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh.

According to the investigation agency, Uday Kumar took the bribe from an executive of Mumbai-based KEC International to extend favours to the company, officials said.

What kind of favours? Uday Kumar is accused of extending favours in processing and passing of the bills linked to the contracts of Power Grid Corporation of India which were awarded to the accused private company, in lieu of illegal gratification.

Uday Kumar, stationed in Ajmer, Rajasthan, was arrested along with Suman Singh from KEC International in Sikar. They were held at a place where they had decided to meet to exchange the bribe.

The GM of Power Grid Corporation of India was caught as he received the bribe from the KEC International executive.

The FIR has named five individuals and the company KEC International as accused, the officials said.

KEC International vice-president and North India head Jabraj Singh is among the accused listed in the CBI FIR, they added.

The CBI had registered on March 19 against the six accused – they included Uday Kumar, GM of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd; a Mumbai-based private company, and four representatives of the private company and unknown others.

The remaining four accused—Ashtosh Kumar, Atul Agarwal, and Jabraj Singh—have been identified but have not yet been arrested by the agency.