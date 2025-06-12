CBI arrests professor cum Dean of Shillong University for ₹3.43 lakh bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Guwahati on Thursday, June 12, has arrested professor cum Dean of School of Life Sciences, North Eastern Hill University, Shillong for accepting a bribe of ₹3.43 lakh at Guwahati University guest house. Another person (proprietor of a firm) was arrested in the case.

The investigation agency registered the case against Nirmalendu Saha and one Pranjal Sharma on June 11.

The case was registered “on the basis of a source information to the effect that the accused private person (Proprietor of a firm) while acting in collusion with the Professor of Zoology and Dean of School of Life Sciences, North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, Meghalaya and unknown others indulged in corrupt and illegal practices and in pursuance thereof facilitating the said accused professor to obtain undue advantage against award of supply orders of scientific equipments, laboratory items etc. and clearance of bills thereof.”

In a press release, the CBI said that the agency "laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed."

The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court at Guwahati today, June 12. The agency had also raided two places where it found evidence regarding the case. CBI searches at one more location are going on.