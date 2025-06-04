CBI busts child pornography network, arrests Haryana man on charges of raping multiple minors

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cracked the case of ‘rape and sexual assault’ on multiple minors by arresting the accused from Hisar of Haryana. The investigation agency arrested the accused on allegations of committing rape, “penetrative sexual assault etc. on multiple minor victims,” it said in a statement.

The CBI said that a case was registered against the accused on May 29 on allegations that he was involved in creating, browsing, collecting, possessing, exchanging, and uploading child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in sexual acts in electronic form and storage of pornographic material involving children.

Since no parent had come forward to file a complaint against the accused till the registration of the case, the CBI said it detected the “instance of child sexual abuse on its own”.

“Demonstrating qualitative investigative skills, due diligence, and procedural efficiency, CBI detected Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) images & videos from the INTERPOL's ICSE database; the CSAM were also found linked with Cyber Tipline Reports, generated by Google and submitted to I4C, MHA. The analysis of the images and videos using cyber forensic tools revealed the location of the incident to district Hisar in Haryana, depicting multiple victims of sexual assault and abuse by the accused,” it said.

The investigation agency said it conducted searched at the residence of the accused on Tuesday, June 3 and uncovered incriminating electronic devices and identified multiple child victims who had been raped, sexually assaulted, threatened, and used for pornographic purposes.