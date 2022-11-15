CBI court extends Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody for 14 days

CBI court extends Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody for 14 days1 min read . 09:52 PM IST
- Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh is in custody linked to corruption case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh for 14 days in the corruption case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh for 14 days in the corruption case.
Last week, the court submitted to the Bombay High Court that there are serious allegations of corruption, extortion and conspiracy against Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and there was sufficient evidence to establish his criminal involvement.
Last week, the court submitted to the Bombay High Court that there are serious allegations of corruption, extortion and conspiracy against Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and there was sufficient evidence to establish his criminal involvement.
The CBI filed its affidavit opposing the bail plea of Deshmukh, who was arrested in November last year first by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He had moved HC after a special court refused him bail in the CBI case last month. Deshmukh was granted bail by the HC in the ED case last month.
The CBI filed its affidavit opposing the bail plea of Deshmukh, who was arrested in November last year first by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He had moved HC after a special court refused him bail in the CBI case last month. Deshmukh was granted bail by the HC in the ED case last month.
The bail plea was mentioned before a single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre on Friday seeking urgent hearing. Justice Dangre, however, recused herself without assigning reasons. The bail plea would now be placed before another single bench of HC.
The bail plea was mentioned before a single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre on Friday seeking urgent hearing. Justice Dangre, however, recused herself without assigning reasons. The bail plea would now be placed before another single bench of HC.