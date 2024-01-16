CBI, ED, NIA to soon head to UK to expedite extradition process of THESE 3 wanted fugitives: Report
A top-tier team comprising the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to depart for UK with the aim of expediting the extradition process of India's three most sought-after fugitives, Times of India has reported. As per the report, these most wanted fugitives include defense dealer Sanjay Bhandari, diamond trader Nirav Modi and Kingfisher Airlines promoter Vijay Mallya. In order to seize the "proceeds of crime," efforts are being made to locate their properties in the UK and other nations, the report stated. The team is headed by a top officer from the foreign ministry, the sources informed TOI.