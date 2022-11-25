CBI files chargesheet in Delhi Excise policy scam case

CBI files chargesheet in Delhi Excise policy scam case1 min read . 02:24 PM IST
- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in the Delhi Excise policy scam case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in the Delhi Excise policy scam case. The chargesheet has been filed against seven accused in the Delhi Excise policy scam case, official said. The agency has kept the probe open, they said.
Those named in the charge sheet include two arrested businessmen, the head of a news channel, a Hyderabad-based liquor businessman, a Delhi-based liquor distributor and two officials of the excise department, they said.
(With agency inputs)
