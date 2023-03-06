Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at her Patna residence on Monday, in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. On 7 October 2022, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Rabri Devi, and her husband and former chief minister, Lalu Prasad, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others, in connection with the scam.

As per the CBI, during the years 2004 to 2009, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly used his position as Union Minister of Railways to transfer landed property into the names of his family members. This was allegedly done in exchange for the appointment of replacements to Group "D" posts in various railway zones.

According to a press statement from the CBI, some individuals hired by the Railways allegedly gave land plots as bribes to Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri, and his daughters Misa and Hema Yadav during his term as the Bihar chief minister.

This occurred in 2008-2009 and 12 other individuals were also allegedly given jobs in Railway zones in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur as part of the scam.

As per CBI investigations, Lalu Prasad Yadav's family allegedly purchased over one lakh square feet of land for just ₹26 lakh through the land-for-jobs scam, despite its actual value being estimated at over ₹4.39 crore.

Earlier in August 2022, the CBI conducted searches at more than two dozen locations, including a mall that was still under construction in Gurugram. It was alleged that the mall was being developed by a company owned by Tejashwi Yadav, the dBihar eputy chief minister.

The searches were carried out in connection with the 'land-for-jobs' scam. The FIR read that out of seven instances of land transfer, it is revealed that three sale deeds were executed in favour of Rabri Devi.