CBI interrogates Rabri Devi in land-for-job scam: All about the case2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 04:36 PM IST
- On 7 October 2022, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Rabri Devi, and her husband and former chief minister, Lalu Prasad, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others, in connection with the scam
Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at her Patna residence on Monday, in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. On 7 October 2022, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Rabri Devi, and her husband and former chief minister, Lalu Prasad, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others, in connection with the scam.
