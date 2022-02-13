The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered several FIRs against the accused allegedly involved in intentionally targeting the judges and judiciary via interviews, social media, posts, speeches in on-line platforms, maliciously attributing ulterior motives in delivery of orders and judgements, according to news agency ANI.

The cases have been registered on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

The central agency has also arrested three accused including an advocate and a businessman from Hyderabad. The arrested accused were produced before the Jurisdictional Court at Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and were remanded to judicial custody, the report said.

