OPEN APP
Home / News / CBI: Multiple FIRs against those ‘intentionally targeting judges, judiciary’
Listen to this article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered several FIRs against the accused allegedly involved in intentionally targeting the judges and judiciary via interviews, social media, posts, speeches in on-line platforms, maliciously attributing ulterior motives in delivery of orders and judgements, according to news agency ANI. 

The cases have been registered on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. 

The central agency has also arrested three accused including an advocate and a businessman from Hyderabad. The arrested accused were produced before the Jurisdictional Court at Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and were remanded to judicial custody, the report said.

 

 

 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout