CBI officials asked to follow medical protocol during Lalu Yadav questioning2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 02:38 PM IST
The CBI officials, who are likely to grill former Union Minister Lalu Yadav in a land-for-jobs case, have been asked to maintain distancing and use masks
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, who were grilling former Union Minister Lalu Yadav in land-for-jobs case on Tuesday were asked to maintain adequate distancing and use masks during questioning with the latter as he had recently underwent a kidney surgery in Singapore.
