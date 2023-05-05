Home/ News / CBI raids Jet Airways Mumbai office, founder Naresh Goyal's residence in bank fraud case


The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at seven locations including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai in connection with a bank fraud case. The CBI raided Naresh Goyal's residence and Jet Airways' Mumbai office over an alleged 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank.

The investigation agency held searches across the residences and offices of Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty.

The raids were conducted on the complaint of Canara Bank. A case of alleged bank fraud of 538 crore has also been registered on a complaint from Canara Bank, the officials said. The allegations pertain to the alleged diversion of funds among other irregularities, they said.

The company was in the process of revival after Jalan Kalrock Consortium won the bid for Jet Airways under the insolvency resolution process at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

More details are awaited.

