CBI raids Jet Airways Mumbai office, founder Naresh Goyal's residence in bank fraud case1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:48 PM IST
CBI has conducted searches at Jet Airways' Mumbai office and founder Naresh Goyal's residence in a bank fraud case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at seven locations including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai in connection with a bank fraud case. The CBI raided Naresh Goyal's residence and Jet Airways' Mumbai office over an alleged ₹538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank.
