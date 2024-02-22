CBI searches former J-K Guv Satyapal Malik's premises in hydroelectric project case
CBI conducting raids at over 30 places, including ex-J&K Governor Satyapal Malik's premises, in the Kiru Hydroelectric project corruption probe.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today, on February 22 is conducting raids at more than 30 places, including the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, as part of its investigation into alleged corruption linked to the awarding of a Kiru Hydroelectric project contract, news agency ANI has reported citing sources.