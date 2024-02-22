The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today, on February 22 is conducting raids at more than 30 places, including the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, as part of its investigation into alleged corruption linked to the awarding of a Kiru Hydroelectric project contract, news agency ANI has reported citing sources.

What is the Kiru Hydroelectric project case about?

The investigation pertains to the allegations of malpractice in the award of the contract worth approximately ₹2,200 crore of civil works for the Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project (HEP) to a private company in 2019. On April 20, 2022, the case was registered at the request of the Jammu and Kashmir Government against the then Chairman, then MD, two Directors of Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPPPL), a private company and unknown others on the allegations of malpractices, ANI report stated.

It was alleged that the Kiru Hydroelectric Project's civil works package was awarded without following the guidelines for e-tendering. Though a decision was taken in the Board Meeting of CVPPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd) to re-tender through e-tendering with the reverse auction, after the cancellation of the ongoing tendering process, the same was not implemented (as per the decision taken in the next Board meeting) and the tender was finally awarded to said private company.

Previous searches in the case

Prior to today's raids, earlier on December 2, CBI had searched six locations in Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh and Shimla in connection with this case. Then on January 29, 2024, the Bureau conducted searches at around 8 locations in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. The CBI said that the searches led to the recovery of digital devices, computers, property documents, and "incriminating" documents, in addition to cash of over ₹21 lakhs (approximately).

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!