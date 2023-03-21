CBI seeks restoration of Red Notice against Mehul Choksi1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 04:29 PM IST
CBI has sought restoration of the Red Notice against Mehul Choksi, it said in a statement
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) to reinstate the Red Notice against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi. Mehul Choksi is wanted in ₹13,000 crore bank fraud in Punjab National Bank (PNB), the agency said in a statement.
