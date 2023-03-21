The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) to reinstate the Red Notice against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi. Mehul Choksi is wanted in ₹13,000 crore bank fraud in Punjab National Bank (PNB), the agency said in a statement.

In 2018, the investigation agency and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had requested Interpol to issue a Red Notice against Mehul Choksi, which was later granted. Despite his appeals in 2020, the decision to issue the Red Notice remained unchanged.

In 2022, when he was allegedly abducted, Mehul Choksi approached the CCF to revise its earlier decision of 2020, the agency said. The CCF is a separate body within Interpol that is not under the control of Interpol Secretariat and is primarily staffed by elected lawyers from various nations.

“...based on mere imaginary conjunctures and unproven surmises, a five member CCF chamber, has taken a decision on deletion of Red Notice, communicated in November, 2022," the agency said.