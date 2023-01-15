CBI seized computer to implant files in CPU, alleges Manish Sisodia

"CBI Manual also mandates that at the time of the seizure of electronic document itself- an image of the same shall also be created and the said image shall also be hashed and tally with the hashing of the seized data to ensure data integrity. It is, therefore, a matter of record, as per the Seizure Memo provided to us by the CBI after the seizure that no 'HASH VALUE was taken and mentioned by the Officer in the seizure memo who had seized the CPU', nor CBI made an image of the seized document and hashed it," the statement said.