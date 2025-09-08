Soft nudge, keen watch: How the govt will keep indirect tax compliance on track
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 5 min read 08 Sept 2025, 05:55 am IST
Summary
Scare tactics and threat notices are out, persuasion and monitoring are in. CBIC chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal is against tax officials going on an overdrive, and suggests there should not be focus any single enforcement method.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s top indirect tax body wants to strictly avoid aggressive enforcement, preferring a "soft nudge" approach to encourage tax compliance instead. Alongside, it will tally income tax returns with goods and services tax (GST) returns to check for potential mismatches, and watch out for an abnormal use of input tax credits to check evasion.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story