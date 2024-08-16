CBOT wheat loses overnight rally; soybeans and corn futures dip

* {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wheat loses steam after overnight rally

Soybeans gain on stronger than expected export sales

Corn turns lower ahead of next week's ProFarmer crop tour {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By Heather Schlitz

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended lower on Thursday as cheap Black Sea exports kept weighing on the market, which had risen overnight on a rally sparked by a Russian

attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure

Chicago soybean futures ticked down on falling soy oil prices and technical trading, while corn futures eased on expectations for a record U.S. corn crop as well as strength in the U.S. dollar, which can make U.S. exports less competitive.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active wheat contract settled down 6-1/2 cents to $5.28-1/4 per bushel.

Most-active soybeans ended the day unchanged at $9.68-1/2 per bushel, and corn ended down 3-3/4 cents at $3.97 per bushel.

Some soybean traders see futures as somewhat oversold, at least in the short-term, after worries about hefty global supplies saw the November contract plunge by nearly $1 over the past couple of weeks, said Karl Setzer, partner at Consus Ag Consulting.

The annual tour of U.S. Midwest corn and soy fields is widely expected to find record yields, said Randy Place, analyst at Hightower Report, said.

"There's not enough bullish news to offset the negatives" in both the corn and soybean markets, Place said.

"It'll be tough to see a higher trade," Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics, said.

The USDA reported net weekly U.S. soybean export sales of 1,344,200 metric tons for 2024-25, topping analysts' expectations for 400,000 to 1,000,000 metric tons. (Reporting by Heather Schlitzs in Chicago. Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)