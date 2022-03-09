CBSE Class 12th term 1 results: The CBSE is likely to announce results of CBSE Term 1 today, according to reports. The results will be uploaded on the official website of the board - cbseresults.nic.in.

The results can also be accessed by SMS and on official apps like Digilocker and Umang.

Also, results can be checked at - cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, www.digilocker.gov.in

How to check results of CBSE Term 1

- Visit official website - cbseresults.nic.in

- Click on - CBSE Term 1 results

- Enter your credentials and submit

- Results will be displayed on the screen

- Check the result and download it on computer

