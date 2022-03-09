CBSE 12th Term 1 results: CBSE may announce class 12 results today. How to check1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2022, 05:13 PM IST
- The results can also be checked by SMS and on official apps like Digilocker and Umang
|
Listen to this article
CBSE Class 12th term 1 results: The CBSE is likely to announce results of CBSE Term 1 today, according to reports. The results will be uploaded on the official website of the board - cbseresults.nic.in.
The results can also be accessed by SMS and on official apps like Digilocker and Umang.
Also, results can be checked at - cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, www.digilocker.gov.in
How to check results of CBSE Term 1
- Visit official website - cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on - CBSE Term 1 results
- Enter your credentials and submit
- Results will be displayed on the screen
- Check the result and download it on computer
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!