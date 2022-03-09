CBSE 12th Term 1 results: CBSE may announce class 12 results today. How to check

CBSE 12th Term 1 results: CBSE may announce class 12 results today. How to check1 min read . 05:13 PM IST
- The results can also be checked by SMS and on official apps like Digilocker and Umang
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CBSE Class 12th term 1 results: The CBSE is likely to announce results of CBSE Term 1 today, according to reports. The results will be uploaded on the official website of the board - cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE Class 12th term 1 results: The CBSE is likely to announce results of CBSE Term 1 today, according to reports. The results will be uploaded on the official website of the board - cbseresults.nic.in.
The results can also be accessed by SMS and on official apps like Digilocker and Umang.
The results can also be accessed by SMS and on official apps like Digilocker and Umang.
Also, results can be checked at - cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, www.digilocker.gov.in
Also, results can be checked at - cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, www.digilocker.gov.in
How to check results of CBSE Term 1
How to check results of CBSE Term 1
- Visit official website - cbseresults.nic.in
- Visit official website - cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on - CBSE Term 1 results
- Click on - CBSE Term 1 results
- Enter your credentials and submit
- Enter your credentials and submit
- Results will be displayed on the screen
- Results will be displayed on the screen
- Check the result and download it on computer
- Check the result and download it on computer
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!