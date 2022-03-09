Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / CBSE announces Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) results. How to check

CBSE announces Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) results. How to check

CTET Results 2022 announced 
1 min read . 08:10 PM IST Livemint

  • The CTET was held from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the results of the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the results of the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). 

The exams were held from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022.

The exams were held from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022.

The results are available on the CTET website –  ctet.nic.in – and CBSE website –  cbse.nic.in.

The results are available on the CTET website –  ctet.nic.in – and CBSE website –  cbse.nic.in.

The board said the mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in DigiLocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021.

The board said the mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in DigiLocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021.

Out of over 14,95,511 candidates who appeared for Paper-I under CTET, 4,45,467 have qualified, whereas 2,20,069 candidates qualified for Paper-II out of total 12,78,165 aspirants.

Out of over 14,95,511 candidates who appeared for Paper-I under CTET, 4,45,467 have qualified, whereas 2,20,069 candidates qualified for Paper-II out of total 12,78,165 aspirants.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!