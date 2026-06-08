CBSE says over 1.6 lakh candidates applied for post-result services, clarifies on ‘Roll Number Not Found’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests for over 3.8 lakh answer books, adding that its post-result services portal was fully functional during the notified application period.

In a statement on X, the board said the application window for verification and re-evaluation was fully functional throughout the notified period, June 2-7, under the supervision of government technical agencies and IIT teams.

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"During the above application period, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests pertaining to over 3.8 lakh answer books, reflecting the extensive utilisation of the services by the candidates," the CBSE said.

The board said the system remained under “continuous monitoring” by cybersecurity teams throughout the operational period to prevent malicious traffic and cyber threats.

It also said CBSE teams provided support to students through its helpdesk and grievance redressal channels. The clarification came amid certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal.

‘Roll Number Not Found’ row Addressing concerns raised by some students and parents, CBSE said the message "Roll Number Not Found" was displayed only when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the post-result services process – the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window.

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“CBSE has taken note of certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal,” the board said. “To clarify doubts of some of these students and parents, it is informed that the message 'Roll Number Not Found' is displayed when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the Post-Result Services process, namely the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window.”

Also Read | CBSE issues alert for Class 12 verification and re-evaluation deadline

"As clearly outlined earlier, only those candidates who had applied for their scanned answer books during the preceding stage (Answer Books Photocopy) were eligible to avail the subsequent stage of Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers," CBSE said.

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The CBSE has been embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, raising concerns about potential mismatches in the OSM system.

An IIT panel, responsible for the security audit of the CBSE post-result ecosystem, granted full security clearance to a new examiner-facing portal, paving the way for the re-evaluation of answer sheets for thousands of students.

The new portal was developed after CBSE decided not to use the portal developed by Coempt EduTeck, which was found to have multiple security weaknesses.

Last week, the Cabinet Secretariat announced the formation of a one-member committee to investigate the CBSE's procurement of services for the OSM system.

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(With agency inputs)

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