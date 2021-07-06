The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct surprise checks on its affiliated schools across the country and prepare a digital report on compliance and rationalization practices at schools over the next week.

The CBSE Tuesday wrote to all its field offices to carry out inspections without intimating the schools – both private-run and government-run including central schools. The CBSE’s new assessment scheme based on a 30:30: 40 model following the cancelation of the exams has entrusted the schools to do the bulk of the assessment work based on internal assessment, practical and project work.

The CBSE board exam results for 2020-21 are expected to the announced– first of the class 10 students and then of the class 12 students – by end of this month.

“In order to have actual information of the result work of the school, it may be ensured that while visiting schools, no proper intimation be given to the schools, and only sudden inspection is carried out (sic). For completing this responsibility, it is necessary that all the officials involved in this get fully accustomed to the tabulation policy of the board," CBSE said in a circular to its field offices.

The CBSE said officials visiting the schools shall also sign on documents inspected especially the score rationalization documents. A complete report along with the soft copy of the documents will be sent to the controller of examination by 12 July.

Due to the pandemic, the CBSE canceled the class 10 and class 12 board exams for the 2020-21 session and most of the state school boards followed suit. CBSE has already announced that the 2020-21 academic year assessment of board exams will be announced based on a 30:30:40 formula taking into account the average performance of the past three years.

The CBSE has also announced a new assessment scheme under which it will conduct class 10 and class 12 assessments via two terms in 2021-22 instead of just one year-end final exam prevalent currently.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.