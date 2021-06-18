CCI clears stake sale in Magma HDI General Insurance

“Investment by marquee private equity investors like ICICI Venture and Morgan Stanley along with leading family offices further underwrites the confidence in the company’s business and the quality of the management team. This development will support the strong growth trajectory of the company and will set its path to be amongst the leading players in the industry," Magma HDI had said in March. After the transaction, ICICI Venture and Morgan Stanley would appoint nominee directors to the Board, the company said then.