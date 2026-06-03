India's consumer watchdog fines PhysicsWallah, McAfee for using ‘dark patterns’ to influence consumer choices

NEW DELHI: India's consumer watchdog has fined edtech platform PhysicsWallah and cybersecurity software company McAfee for using online design practices that allegedly steered consumers toward purchases and subscription decisions, the latest enforcement action in the government's crackdown on so-called dark patterns.
In separate orders, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) imposed a penalty of ₹5 lakh on PhysicsWallah and ₹1 lakh on McAfee Software India Pvt. Ltd., according to a statement issued by the department of consumer affairs on Wednesday. Both companies have been directed to discontinue the identified practices and ensure consumers can make purchasing and subscription decisions without manipulation or undue influence.
The action was taken under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, and the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, the ministry said.