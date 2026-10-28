New Delhi: In a first, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has written to district collectors and magistrates across all states and Union Territories, asking them to ensure compliance with guidelines against misleading advertisements by coaching institutes, conduct inspection drives and direct students’ grievances to the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), two government officials said.
CCPA directs district officials across India to crack down on misleading coaching ads
SummaryFor the first time, district magistrates have been told to conduct inspection drives and enforce ad compliance as coaching hubs expand into smaller towns, targeting IAS and UPSC aspirants.
New Delhi: In a first, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has written to district collectors and magistrates across all states and Union Territories, asking them to ensure compliance with guidelines against misleading advertisements by coaching institutes, conduct inspection drives and direct students’ grievances to the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), two government officials said.
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Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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