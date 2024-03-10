CCPA helps recover 1,453 cr dues from travel aggregators

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has helped facilitate refunds totalling ₹1,453 crore for air tickets booked during the covid-19 pandemic from travel aggregators, including Yatra, MakeMyTrip, ClearTrip, EaseMyTrip, Ixigo and Thomas Cook, two persons aware of the matter said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Only ₹3 crore remains to be refunded after CCPA, a regulatory authority of the consumer affairs ministry, took up this issue of long delays in refunds to consumers by travel aggregators, the persons cited above said.

The travel aggregators on their part have been blaming airlines, the first among the two persons cited above said. The CCPA engaged with travel platforms in 2021 and issued notices against six online travel aggregators—EaseMyTrip, Yatra Online, MakeMyTrip, HappyEasyGo, ClearTrip and Ixigo under the Consumer Protection Act 2019.

In the notices, the CCPA clearly alerted travel aggregators to refund booking amounts to consumers affected by covid-19, the first person said.

In addition to ticket booking aggregators, notices were also issued to tour and travel agencies such as Thomas Cook, Neem Holidays, Mango Holidays, Veena World and Kesari Tours, asking them to refund fares for cancelled flights, the second person said.

Getting travel aggregators to refund money was not easy and it took around two years to process the refunds, the persons cited above said.

Email queries sent to Yatra, EaseMyTrip, MakeMyTrip, Ixigo, Thomas Cook, Kesari Tours, Veena World, Mango Holidays and Neem Holidays remained unanswered at press time.

Queries sent to the consumer affairs secretary and ministry spokesperson also remained unanswered.

The CCPA issued notices to the six online travel platforms on 9 March 2021. As of 5 March 2024, five travel aggregators had refunded ₹1,453 crore, with ₹3 crore still pending from Yatra.

Yatra has refunded ₹23 crore out of the total ₹26 crore pending on its part. MakeMyTrip has refunded all ₹978 crore to consumers, followed by EaseMyTrip, which has refunded all pending dues totaling ₹232 crore. ClearTrip has returned ₹174 crore, and Ixigo has refunded ₹46 crore.

The sixth travel aggregator, HappyEasyGo, is currently untraceable. An investigation report is awaited from the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram regarding this matter, the second person said.

In response to an email query, a ClearTrip spokesperson said, "As a customer-centric brand, Cleartrip made every attempt to be in touch with customers and provide them a status on their refund amount."

"We have refunded all due amounts to customers as and when received from airlines. CCPA had approached us to seek the status and details of such refunds and we provided all the details of the refunds processed by us which has been acknowledged by them," ClearTrip spokesperson said.

Experts are of the view that the authority's action will go a long way in ensuring consumers' faith in the CCPA.

"CCPA has the powers to enforce the rights of consumers as a class. The travel aggregators were dragging their feet in spite of clear Supreme Court orders," said Bishwajit Dubey, a senior advocate and an expert on international trade laws.

"The action of CCPA in intervening to ensure refund of booking amounts paid by consumers during Covid period will go a long way in ensuring the faith of the consumers on CCPA," Dubey added.

In Mango Holidays' case, ₹1.88 million was pending for a refund during the lockdown. After the intervention of the CCPA, the travel agency had refunded ₹413,640 as of 5 March, with ₹1.47 million still pending.

Thomas Cook has settled matters related to the refund of 16 passengers, and all cases against the travel agency are now closed.

Kesari Tours Pvt Ltd has refunded the amount deposited by 461 consumers and has also paid the amount along with 9% interest from the dates of respective payments until the actual payment.

The CCPA mandated refunds by citing a Supreme Court order dated 1 October 2020. The top court mandated full refunds for tickets booked during the lockdown period for travel within that period.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in its guidelines issued on 7 October 2020, directed airlines to "make all endeavours" to refund passengers in accordance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court.

