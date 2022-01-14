Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / CDS chopper crash: No mechanical failure or sabotage, finds probe

CDS chopper crash: No mechanical failure or sabotage, finds probe

CDS Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a copter crash. 
1 min read . 07:32 PM IST Livemint

  • The Indian Air Force said that tri-services court of inquiry into chopper crash has submitted its preliminary findings

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

CDS chopper crash: The Court of Inquiry has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as cause of chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, and others, according to news agency PTI. 

CDS chopper crash: The Court of Inquiry has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as cause of chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, and others, according to news agency PTI. 

Tri-services court of inquiry into chopper crash has submitted its preliminary findings and it did not find any technical failure or negligence, the report said citing IAF.

Tri-services court of inquiry into chopper crash has submitted its preliminary findings and it did not find any technical failure or negligence, the report said citing IAF.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel lost their lives in the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. 

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel lost their lives in the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. 

General Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to interact with the student Officers. 

General Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to interact with the student Officers. 

The Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter, in which the CDS and others were travelling, took off from Sulur Air Base at 11:48 am on December 8 and was expected to land at Wellington by 12:15 pm.

The Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter, in which the CDS and others were travelling, took off from Sulur Air Base at 11:48 am on December 8 and was expected to land at Wellington by 12:15 pm.

Air Traffic Control at Sulur Air Base lost contact with the helicopter at approximately 12:08 pm. 

Air Traffic Control at Sulur Air Base lost contact with the helicopter at approximately 12:08 pm. 

Subsequently, a few locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they observed the wreckage of the military helicopter engulfed in flames.

Subsequently, a few locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they observed the wreckage of the military helicopter engulfed in flames.

With agency inputs 

With agency inputs 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!