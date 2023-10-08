CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on new disability pension rules, says ‘no retrospective application... eligible for those who…'
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said that Centre's new disability pension-related rules for soldiers will have no retrospective application. Speaking at at press conference alongside the Navy and Air Force chiefs, Gen Chauhan said there is no change in the entitlement for any category of persons being granted compensation for death or disability.