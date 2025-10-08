India’s new digital gatekeeping to stop substandard drug, devices imports
The government has around 34 ports (sea, air, rail, road) for entry of medical products, and has launched the initiative to link these with the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE) to ensure that drugs and devices don't enter through unapproved routes.
New Delhi: India's top drug regulator is preparing to link its designated import ports with the country's digital customs gateway to strengthen oversight, and ensure that only safe medicines, devices, and cosmetics enter the domestic market, according to an official aware of the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.