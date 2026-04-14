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Regulator lens on blurry or tucked away medicine label details

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read14 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The move by the CDSCO aims to curb medication errors and improve patient safety in India.
The move by the CDSCO aims to curb medication errors and improve patient safety in India.
Summary

Consumers' complaints ranged from the packaging information being illegible due to a host of reasons to the demand for the medicine name being printed across the package and for a universally-recognized symbol on generic medicines to distinguish them from branded ones.

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New Delhi: Struggled with illegible and poorly-placed labels for medicines? There may be help on way, as the apex drugs regulator is set to tighten scrutiny of how critical information, such as medicine names and expiry dates, is printed on the packaging, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.

New Delhi: Struggled with illegible and poorly-placed labels for medicines? There may be help on way, as the apex drugs regulator is set to tighten scrutiny of how critical information, such as medicine names and expiry dates, is printed on the packaging, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.

The move by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) aims to curb medication errors and improve patient safety in India's $50 billion pharmaceuticals market.

The move by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) aims to curb medication errors and improve patient safety in India's $50 billion pharmaceuticals market.

According to the plan in the works, the CDSCO and state regulators will step up plant inspections and issue targeted instructions to drug inspectors with a focus on visibility, durability and placement of key information.

Also Read | Govt mandates three-month medicine buffer at CGHS centres

Following complaints, the apex regulator had appointed a committee that identified a significant gap in the variability of medicine labelling implementation at the manufacturing level.

Consumers' complaints ranged from the packaging information being illegible due to a host of reasons to the demand for the medicine name being printed across the package and for a universally-recognized symbol on generic medicines to distinguish them from branded ones.

The CDSCO set up a sub-committee in July 2025, chaired by the drugs controller of Telangana, with drugs controllers of Kerala, Odisha and representatives of HLL Lifecare Ltd, the deputy drugs controller of Hyderabad zone and Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) officials as members.

In its report, this panel said the CDSCO and state licensing authorities "may issue suitable advisories or internal instructions to GMP inspectors to ensure focused scrutiny of labelling practices, including visibility, durability and placement of expiry date, batch number and drug name during routine inspections”.

“Manufacturers may be encouraged to voluntarily adopt improved packaging and printing practices, consistent with existing rules, wherever feasible, to enhance consumer readability without mandating rigid technical specifications,” it said.

Queries emailed to the health and family welfare ministry and the Drugs Controller General of India on 11 April remained unanswered until press time.

Also Read | Can India become a global hub for biologic drugs? Here’s the plan

India's pharmaceutical industry is ranked third globally by volume and 14th by value, and it supplies 20% of the world's generic medicines and 60% of the vaccines to over 200 countries.

Pharmaceutical companies admit there is a variance in labelling practices across manufacturers.

“In practice, there is still variability across manufacturers in font size, contrast, and the use of glossy or reflective surfaces, which can impact readability," said Soumyanath Mishra, head of packaging research and development at Mankind Pharma. “As a responsible manufacturer, we ensure expiry dates and batch numbers are printed in clear, legible fonts with sufficient size and high contrast. Critical information is placed in multiple visible locations (on strip/carton) so it remains readable even if one pack component is damaged or separated.”

The government has been going all out to better regulate the pharmaceutical industry. Mint had earlier reported on the plan to publicly disclose the findings and recommendations of inspections conducted on drug manufacturing facilities.

Also Read | Pharma factory audits may go public in a push to call out violators

Hari Kiran Chereddi, the managing director and chief executive of Hyderabad-based HRV Pharma said companies must “proactively raise the bar on printing quality and placement to ensure consumer readability. This has to be a matter of pride, not just a mere tick in the box”.

Health experts say clear drug labelling is a critical patient safety intervention. Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, managing director of Delhi-based Aakash Healthcare said non-compliance increases the risk of medication errors, misuse, and adverse outcomes. “In a country like India, where medicines often pass through multiple hands before reaching the patient, durable and prominently printed labels are essential to ensure safe, informed use at every step,” he said.

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Meet the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmRead more

aceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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HomeNewsRegulator lens on blurry or tucked away medicine label details

Regulator lens on blurry or tucked away medicine label details

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read14 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The move by the CDSCO aims to curb medication errors and improve patient safety in India.
The move by the CDSCO aims to curb medication errors and improve patient safety in India.
Summary

Consumers' complaints ranged from the packaging information being illegible due to a host of reasons to the demand for the medicine name being printed across the package and for a universally-recognized symbol on generic medicines to distinguish them from branded ones.

Gift this article

New Delhi: Struggled with illegible and poorly-placed labels for medicines? There may be help on way, as the apex drugs regulator is set to tighten scrutiny of how critical information, such as medicine names and expiry dates, is printed on the packaging, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.

New Delhi: Struggled with illegible and poorly-placed labels for medicines? There may be help on way, as the apex drugs regulator is set to tighten scrutiny of how critical information, such as medicine names and expiry dates, is printed on the packaging, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.

The move by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) aims to curb medication errors and improve patient safety in India's $50 billion pharmaceuticals market.

The move by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) aims to curb medication errors and improve patient safety in India's $50 billion pharmaceuticals market.

According to the plan in the works, the CDSCO and state regulators will step up plant inspections and issue targeted instructions to drug inspectors with a focus on visibility, durability and placement of key information.

Also Read | Govt mandates three-month medicine buffer at CGHS centres

Following complaints, the apex regulator had appointed a committee that identified a significant gap in the variability of medicine labelling implementation at the manufacturing level.

Consumers' complaints ranged from the packaging information being illegible due to a host of reasons to the demand for the medicine name being printed across the package and for a universally-recognized symbol on generic medicines to distinguish them from branded ones.

The CDSCO set up a sub-committee in July 2025, chaired by the drugs controller of Telangana, with drugs controllers of Kerala, Odisha and representatives of HLL Lifecare Ltd, the deputy drugs controller of Hyderabad zone and Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) officials as members.

In its report, this panel said the CDSCO and state licensing authorities "may issue suitable advisories or internal instructions to GMP inspectors to ensure focused scrutiny of labelling practices, including visibility, durability and placement of expiry date, batch number and drug name during routine inspections”.

“Manufacturers may be encouraged to voluntarily adopt improved packaging and printing practices, consistent with existing rules, wherever feasible, to enhance consumer readability without mandating rigid technical specifications,” it said.

Queries emailed to the health and family welfare ministry and the Drugs Controller General of India on 11 April remained unanswered until press time.

Also Read | Can India become a global hub for biologic drugs? Here’s the plan

India's pharmaceutical industry is ranked third globally by volume and 14th by value, and it supplies 20% of the world's generic medicines and 60% of the vaccines to over 200 countries.

Pharmaceutical companies admit there is a variance in labelling practices across manufacturers.

“In practice, there is still variability across manufacturers in font size, contrast, and the use of glossy or reflective surfaces, which can impact readability," said Soumyanath Mishra, head of packaging research and development at Mankind Pharma. “As a responsible manufacturer, we ensure expiry dates and batch numbers are printed in clear, legible fonts with sufficient size and high contrast. Critical information is placed in multiple visible locations (on strip/carton) so it remains readable even if one pack component is damaged or separated.”

The government has been going all out to better regulate the pharmaceutical industry. Mint had earlier reported on the plan to publicly disclose the findings and recommendations of inspections conducted on drug manufacturing facilities.

Also Read | Pharma factory audits may go public in a push to call out violators

Hari Kiran Chereddi, the managing director and chief executive of Hyderabad-based HRV Pharma said companies must “proactively raise the bar on printing quality and placement to ensure consumer readability. This has to be a matter of pride, not just a mere tick in the box”.

Health experts say clear drug labelling is a critical patient safety intervention. Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, managing director of Delhi-based Aakash Healthcare said non-compliance increases the risk of medication errors, misuse, and adverse outcomes. “In a country like India, where medicines often pass through multiple hands before reaching the patient, durable and prominently printed labels are essential to ensure safe, informed use at every step,” he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmRead more

aceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

Read Less
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