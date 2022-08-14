Out of the 101 Medals at Delhi, 49 were from sports like Shooting, Archery, Tennis and Greco-Roman Wrestling- all of which were excluded from the Birmingham Games. Commonwealth Games were formerly known as the British Empire Games. India's outstanding performance is a testimony to India's advancement as a republic over the past 75 years. Squash player Anahat Singh became the youngest Indian athlete to compete at the Commonwealth Games at just 14 years of age. The oldest player in the Indian Contingent was the 45-year-old Lawn Bowls player Sunil Bahadur. India won medals in Lawn Bowls for the first time when the Women's Fours team won Gold, and also the Men's fours won Silver medals. Sharath Kamal was India's highest individual achiever winning four (3 Gold and 1 Silver) medals in Table Tennis.