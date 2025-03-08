One of the most prominent digital marketing events, ad:tech New Delhi, in collaboration with the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, honoured Indian companies and individuals for showing transformative power in marketing technology, according to an official press release.

The ad:tech New Delhi award acknowledged organisations based on their dedication and interests in the marketing and communications industry. The awards were provided after rigorous evaluation processes to ensure that a gold standard was set recognising technology and innovation in the industry, as per the release.

Abhishek Karnani, the president of the IAA said that the industry body will keep boosting conversations, advancing skills, and leveraging AI to empower the digital marketing industry.

“We are proud to partner with ad:tech for the Honours Awards, celebrating innovation in advertising and marketing. Congratulations to the winners, and a heartfelt thanks to our supporters, jury, and the dedicated efforts of the entire ad:tech team,” said Karnani in the official release.

ad:tech Honours According to the official release, ad:tech honours acknowledged factors like - Marketing Automation/Marketing Cloud, Data, Analytics & Intelligence, Social Media, Conversational Marketing, Retail Media/e-commerce, Influencer Marketing, AI Interventions in Marketing, Performance Marketing, and Innovation.

Photos of some of the winners of the awards

Under the Marketing Automation/Marketing Cloud category, The Trade Desk, a technology firm that helps create and manage digital ad campaigns, won the award.

Integral Ad Science, ARM Worldwide, and Kantar were the ones to win the award for Data Analytics & Intelligence. The social media award went to Publicis, Digitas.

ad:tech award winner photos.

Gupshup won the award for being the best Conversational Marketing firm. On the retail media/e-commerce front, Publicis and Criteo India won the ad:tech honour.

Samsonite won the award for being the best company to carry out Influencer Marketing on the social beat.

Winners celebrate the digital marketing award.

Tyroo won the AI Interventions in Marketing award. Publicis, The Trade Desk, ARM Worldwide, Trackier won the award for Performance Marketing.

MindLink. and Virus+ve won the award for Innovation. Vition and Sinch won the award for Scaled Innovation, according to the press release.