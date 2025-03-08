Celebrating the Future of Marketing: Industry body awards digital marketing firms over unique innovation

Marketing Industry body, International Advertising Association (IAA) in the ad:tech event awarded digital marketing firms over unique innovation, according to the official release. 

Livemint
Published8 Mar 2025, 02:54 PM IST
Advertisement
ad:tech New Delhi, in collaboration with the International Advertising Association (IAA) awarded digital marketing firms.(ad:tech)

One of the most prominent digital marketing events, ad:tech New Delhi, in collaboration with the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, honoured Indian companies and individuals for showing transformative power in marketing technology, according to an official press release. 

Also Read | Mahakumbh 2025: Mega fair turns into a marketing bonanza for top brands

The ad:tech New Delhi award acknowledged organisations based on their dedication and interests in the marketing and communications industry. The awards were provided after rigorous evaluation processes to ensure that a gold standard was set recognising technology and innovation in the industry, as per the release.

Advertisement

Abhishek Karnani, the president of the IAA said that the industry body will keep boosting conversations, advancing skills, and leveraging AI to empower the digital marketing industry.

“We are proud to partner with ad:tech for the Honours Awards, celebrating innovation in advertising and marketing. Congratulations to the winners, and a heartfelt thanks to our supporters, jury, and the dedicated efforts of the entire ad:tech team,” said Karnani in the official release. 

Also Read | AI agents want to take over marketing but humans must stay in charge

ad:tech Honours

According to the official release, ad:tech honours acknowledged factors like - Marketing Automation/Marketing Cloud, Data, Analytics & Intelligence, Social Media, Conversational Marketing, Retail Media/e-commerce, Influencer Marketing, AI Interventions in Marketing, Performance Marketing, and Innovation.

Photos of some of the winners of the awards
Advertisement

Under the Marketing Automation/Marketing Cloud category, The Trade Desk, a technology firm that helps create and manage digital ad campaigns, won the award.

Integral Ad Science, ARM Worldwide, and Kantar were the ones to win the award for Data Analytics & Intelligence. The social media award went to Publicis, Digitas. 

Also Read | Break-up revenge or marketing stunt? Gurugram woman sends 100 pizzas to ex
ad:tech award winner photos.
Advertisement

Gupshup won the award for being the best Conversational Marketing firm. On the retail media/e-commerce front, Publicis and Criteo India won the ad:tech honour.

Samsonite won the award for being the best company to carry out Influencer Marketing on the social beat. 

Also Read | Balvantray Parekh’s lifelong marketing masterclass with Fevicol
Winners celebrate the digital marketing award.
Advertisement

Tyroo won the AI Interventions in Marketing award. Publicis, The Trade Desk, ARM Worldwide, Trackier won the award for Performance Marketing.

MindLink. and Virus+ve won the award for Innovation. Vition and Sinch won the award for Scaled Innovation, according to the press release.

“We always celebrate campaigns, the creative, the people; now we are taking a pause to celebrate the platforms and technologies that make it happen!” said Neena Dasgupta, IAA Mancom Member and CEO & Founder of The Salt Inc. Consulting in the official statement.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsCelebrating the Future of Marketing: Industry body awards digital marketing firms over unique innovation
First Published:8 Mar 2025, 02:54 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App