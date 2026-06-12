Mint Explainer | Why are central banks starting to raise interest rates again?

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised benchmark interest rates for the euro zone, joining a growing number of global central banks tightening their monetary policies.
As the era of cheap money winds down, Mint explains why interest rates are surging worldwide and how this global shift will impact India's economy, markets, and borrowing costs.
How have global interest rates moved over the past few years?
Between 2008 (immediately after the global financial crisis) and 2022, the world enjoyed a prolonged era of cheap money, i.e low Interest rates. In the US, rates were as low as zero to 0.25% in that period, a trend mirrored across most developed economies.
This low-rate era ended following the covid pandemic. Massive government stimulus packages triggered a severe post-pandemic inflation surge, which was further aggravated by the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. Central banks aggressively hiked rates to combat this. In the US, the benchmark rate jumped to a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5% by the end of 2023. As inflation began to cool, monetary policy began to ease, bringing US rates down to a more moderate 3.5%-3.75% by the end of 2025.