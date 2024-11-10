Central govt earns THIS amount in 3 years by selling scrap

  • Through Special Campaign 4.0, the government has generated 2,364 crore from scrap sales since 2021.

Riya R Alex
Published10 Nov 2024, 05:48 PM IST
The government has earned a revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,364 crore under the Special Campaign 4.0
The government has earned a revenue of ₹2,364 crore under the Special Campaign 4.0(X)

We all sell newspapers and other scrap, and we know that apart from a few hundreds, there's nothing to gain from selling that load. But have you ever wondered how much the Central government — with its dozens of ministries, offices, and mountains of paperwork — makes when it sells its scrap? Now that’s a tough one to guess but here it is: Crores!

In the past three years, the government has earned 2,364 crore through the sale of scraps from various government offices. Union Minister Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, posted on X that the government has earned a revenue of 2,364 crore under the Special Campaign 4.0 since 2021.

"Inspired by PM @NarendraModi ’s ‘Saturation' approach in Swachhata,

Special Campaign 4.0, India's largest campaign of its kind, achieves substantial outcomes including 2,364 Cr (since 2021) for State exchequer simply by disposing off scrap," the Union Minister wrote on X.

Also Read | India’s space economy to soar to $40 billion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts and reacted to the X post of Jitendra Singh.

“Commendable! By focusing on efficient management and proactive action, this effort has attained great results. It shows how collective efforts can lead to sustainable results, promoting both cleanliness and economic prudence,” PM Modi wrote.

The Special Campaign 4.0 is India’s biggest campaign for institutionalizing cleanliness and reducing pendency in Government offices, according to a release by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

 

Also Read | PM Modi to host mega roadshow in Ranchi ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Polls

From October 2 to October 31, 2024, the campaign generated over 650 crore revenue.

The size and scale of the Special Campaign is increasing with more than 5.97 lakh sites covered in 2024 compared to 2.59 lakh sites in 2023, the release said.

The campaign focused on providing an overall improvement of the working environment in the offices to ensure improved work experience for the staff, according to a release by Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) on November 7.

 

Also Read | PM Modi: Ratan Tata ‘constantly championed excellence’

“A total of 58,545 physical files were reviewed, and 15,816 files have been weeded out. The weeding out of physical files and scrap disposal has resulted in 15,847 Sqr. feet free space and 16,39,452 of revenue generation,” the release said.

The campaign is managed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which develops and implements policies to promote industrial growth in India.

 

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsCentral govt earns THIS amount in 3 years by selling scrap

