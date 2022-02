The Central Railway has announced a 72-hour mega block on Friday and Saturday which will lead to the cancellation of 467 trains, including local trains and passenger trains. Central Railway's (CR) chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said the mega block will start from February 5 at midnight and will carry on till February 7 at midnight. due to the addition of two new lines between Thane and Diva stations located near Mumbai. The Railways informed that at least 350 suburban locals and 117 mail, express, and passenger trains will be cancelled during the mega block period.

"The Central Railway will operate a special infrastructure block between Thane and Diva for cut & connection works and commissioning of the new RRI building in Diva in connection with Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines," the Central Railways informed.

Under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), the railway authorities are laying two new railway lines between Thane and Diva stations for the segregation of suburban and outstation trains. According to railway officials, the much-delayed project is expected to be completed soon. Once the project is completed, it is expected to reduce the traffic congestion in the section, besides allowing more suburban services to be added on the route.

List of trains that will be affected:

Up Mail/Express and Up fast suburban trains leaving Kalyan from 23.10 hrs (11.10 pm) of February 4 to 04.00 hrs (4.00 am) of February 6 will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Mulund and will not halt at Thane station.

From February 6 Up fast trains will run on the newly laid Up fast line via Kalva platform No.4 and New tunnel-1.

Dn Mail/Express trains leaving Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and arriving at Thane from 23.10 hrs (11.10 pm) of February 4 to till completion of the block will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan station via Thane Platform No.5.

Up and Down slow line suburban services will run via newly laid Up and Down slow lines i.e. Thane – Kalva – Mumbra – Diva on the proper route.

During the block period, MEMU services between Vasai Road /Panvel /Roha will run on a special timetable given below (Regular Timetable for Central Railway MEMU services will remain cancelled except Western Railway MEMU services).

Down fast suburban services will run on newly laid Dn fast line via New Platform No.3 of Kalva station, Mumbra platform No.3 and Diva proper platform No.3.

Existing Down and Up fast lines between Thane – Diva via Parsik tunnel will be commissioned as 5th and 6th lines.

On February 5 about 175 timetabled suburban trains will remain cancelled, however, few suburban trains will run as specials.

CANCELLATION OF MAIL OR EXPRESS TRAIN

22119/22120 Mumbai – Karmali – Mumbai Express JCO will remain cancelled on February 5 and February 6

12051/12052 Mumbai – Madgaon – Mumbai Janshatabdi Express JCO on February 5, February 6 and February 7

11085 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Madgaon Express JCO on February 7

11086 Madgaon – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO on February 8

11099 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Madgaon Express JCO on February 5

11100 Madgaon – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO on February 6

22113 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kochuveli Express JCO on February 5

22114 Kochuveli – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO on February 7

12224 Ernakulam – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO on February 2 and February 6

12223 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Ernakulam Express JCO on February 5 and February 8

12220 Secunderabad – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO on February 4

12219 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Secunderabad Express JCO on February 5

12133/ 12134 Mumbai – Mangluru Jn.- Mumbai Express JCO on February 4, February 5, February 6 and February 7

17317 Hubballi – Dadar Express JCO on February 4, February 5 and February 6

17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO on February 5, February 6 and February 7

11008 Pune – Mumbai Deccan Express JCO on February 4, February 5, February 6 and February 7

11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express JCO on February 5, February 6, February 7 and February 8

11030 Kolhapur – Mumbai Koyna Express JCO on February 4, February 5 and February 6

11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Express JCO on February 5, February 6 and February 7

12071 / 12072 Mumbai–Jalna-Mumbai Jan Shatabdi Express JCO on February 5 and February 6

12109/12110 Mumbai-Manmad–Mumbai Panchvati Express JCO on February 5 and February 6

11401/11402 Mumbai – Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express JCO on February 4, February 5 and February 6

12123/12124 Mumbai – Pune – Mumbai Deccan Queen Express JCO on February 5, February 6 and February 7

12112 Amravati – Mumbai Superfast Express JCO on February 4 and February 5

12111 Mumbai – Amravati Superfast Express JCO on February 5 and February 6

12140 Nagpur – Mumbai Sewagram Express JCO on February 4 and February 5

12139 Mumbai – Nagpur Sewagram Express JCO on February 5 and February 6

11139/11140 Mumbai-Gadag – Mumbai Express JCO on February 4, February 5 and February 6

17611 H.S.Nanded – Mumbai Rajyarani Express JCO on February 4 and February 5

17612 Mumbai – H.S.Nanded Rajyarani Express JCO on February 5 and February 6

12131 Dadar- Sainagar Shirdi Express JCO on February 5

12132 Sainagar Shirdi – Dadar Express JCO on February 6

11041 Dadar- Sainagar Shirdi Express JCO on February 3 and February 5

11042 Sainagar Shirdi – Dadar Express JCO on February 4 and February 6

11027 Dadar- Pandharpur Express JCO on February 4

11028 Pandharpur – Dadar Express JCO on February 5

22147 Dadar- Sainagar Shirdi Express JCO on February 4

22148 Sainagar Shirdi – Dadar Express JCO on February 5

11003/11004 Dadar- Sawantwadi Road – Dadar Tutari Express JCO on February 7 and February 8

50103/50104 Diva – Ratnagiri–Diva Passenger JCO on February 5, February 6 and February 7

10106 Sawantwadi – Diva Express JCO on February 4, February 5, February 6 and February 7

10105 Diva-Sawantwadi Express JCO on February 5, February 6, February 7 and February 8.

SHORT TERMINATION OF EXPRESS TRAINS AT PANVEL

11004 Sawantwadi Road – Dadar Tutari Express JCO on February 3, February 4, February 5 and February 6.

10104 Madgaon – Mumbai Mandovi Express JCO on February 5, February 6 and February 7.

10112 Madgaon – Mumbai Kokan Kanya Express JCO on February 4, February 5 and February 6.

12202 Kochuveli – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO on February 6.

16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central – LTT Netravati Express JCO on February 3, February 4, February 5 and February 6.

12620 Mangluru JN. – LTT Matsyagandha Express JCO on February 4, February 5 and February 6.

SHORT TERMINATION OF EXPRESS TRAIN AT PUNE

17032 Hyderabad – Mumbai Express JCO on February 4 and February 5.

Express trains from Panvel

11003 Dadar – Sawantwadi Road Tutari Express JCO on February 5 and February 6.

10103 Mumbai – Madgaon Mandovi Express JCO on February 5, February 6 and February 7.

10111 Mumbai-Madgaon Kokan Kanya Express JCO on February 5, February 6 and February 7.

12201 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kochuveli Express JCO on February 7.

16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express JCO on February 5, February 6, February 7 and February 8.

12619 LTT – Mangluru JN. Matsyagandha Express JCO on February 5, February 6 and February 7.

SHORT ORIGINATION OF EXPRESS TRAIN FROM PUNE

12701 Mumbai – Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express JCO on February 5 and February 6.

MEMU services cancelled on Feb 5, Feb 6 and Feb 7

01338/01337 Dombivali – Boisar – Vasai Road 01339/01340 Vasai – Diva – Vasai Road 01341/01342 Vasai Road – Diva –Vasai Road 01343/01344 Vasai Road – Diva –Vasai Road 01345 Vasai Road – Diva 01357/01358 Vasai Road – Diva –Vasai Road 01347/01348 Diva – Roha – Diva 01349 Diva – Roha 01346 Roha – Diva 01353/01354 Diva – Panvel – Diva 01355/01356 Diva – Pen – Diva 01352/01351 Pen – Diva – Pen

Western Railway MEMU services that will run on Feb 5, Feb 6 and Feb 7

09284 Dahanu Road – Panvel 09285 Panvel – Vasai Road 09287/09288 Panvel – Vasai Road – Panvel 09286 Vasai Road – Panvel 09281 Panvel – Dahanu road

In addition to Western Railway MEMU services following special MEMU services will run on February 5, February 6 and February 7

ROHA – PANVEL – ROHA MEMU SERVICES

Panvel – Roha Special -1 leaving Panvel at 08.25 hrs and arrive Roha at 10.10 hrs

Roha – Panvel Special -2 leaving Roha at 06.30 hrs and arrive Panvel at 08.15 hrs

Panvel –Roha special -3 leaving Panvel at 18.05 hrs and arrive Roha at 19.50 hrs

Roha – Panvel Special -4 leaving Roha at 16.15 hrs and arrive Panvel at 17.55 hrs

PEN – PANVEL – VASAI ROAD MEMU SERVICES

Vasai Road – Panvel special-1 leaving Vasai Road at 09.25 hrs and arrive Panvel at 11.10 hrs

Pen- Vasai Road special -2 leaving Pen at 06.35 hrs, Panvel at 07.29 hrs and arrive Vasai Road at 09.15 hrs

Vasai Road – Panvel special-3 leaving Vasai Road at 13.15 hrs and arrive Panvel at 15.00 hrs

Panvel – Vasai Road special -4 leaving Panvel at 11.20 hrs and arrive Vasai Road at 13.05 hrs

Vasai Road – Pen special-5 leaving Vasai Road at 17.50 hrs, at Panvel 19.34 hrs and arrive at Pen at 20.30 hrs

Panvel – Vasai Road special -6 leaving Panvel at 15.10 hrs and arrive Vasai Road at 16.55 hrs.

"We have informed all municipalities concerned to arrange buses in the affected sections during the block period," the official said. Nearly 60 lakh commuters travel in local trains in the Mumbai surburban section daily, and out of them over 30 lakh avail suburban services operated by the Central Railway.

