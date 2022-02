The Central Railway has announced a 72-hour mega block on Friday and Saturday which will lead to the cancellation of 467 trains, including local trains and passenger trains. Central Railway's (CR) chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said the mega block will start from February 5 at midnight and will carry on till February 7 at midnight. due to the addition of two new lines between Thane and Diva stations located near Mumbai. The Railways informed that at least 350 suburban locals and 117 mail, express, and passenger trains will be cancelled during the mega block period.

